MOVES-UK-based Metro Bank names two new hires

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 UK-based Metro Bank Plc named Andy Hallett as director of property and Hannah-Louise Smith as director of cash management and deposits.
Previously, Hallett was working with NatWest, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. Smith was formerly working as UK head of liquidity solutions for SME Banking at Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
Both Hallett and Smith will report directly to Mark Stokes, managing director of commercial banking.

* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share