公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's lowers Metro AG to Baa3; outlook stable

Oct 9 Metro AG : * Moody's lowers Metro AG to baa3; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's lowers metro ag to baa3; outlook stable

