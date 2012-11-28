Retailer Metro's Media-Saturn China venture loses an investor

DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 28 A German
billionaire is pulling out of a venture with Metro AG
to open electronics stores in China, adding further uncertainty
to a project which Metro has already placed under review.
Metro, which also runs cash and carries, hypermarkets and
department stores, had planned to expand the Media-Saturn chain
in China, but is reviewing its plans with a decision due by the
end of the year.
Convergenta, the investment vehicle of billionaire Erich
Kellerhals who founded the Media Markt chain which is now part
of Media-Saturn, said it would exit the company set up for
expansion in China when the venture's two-year test phase ends
on Dec. 31.
The group cited the retailer's lack of readiness to invest
in the hard-fought market.
"In China, you can only make a mark when you expand fast and
aggressively," said Kellerhals, who owns 21.62 percent of
Media-Saturn's China venture.
Metro had initially said it saw potential for over 100
stores selling electricals in China. But cut-throat price
competition, especially from online players, has made life tough
for a range of foreign retailers, from Tesco Plc to
Home Depot Inc.
The German company has just seven stores in the world's
second-biggest economy and Chief Executive Olaf Koch said last
month that the market had turned out very differently than
originally anticipated.
The Media-Saturn stores in China had sales of 100 million
euros ($129.3 million) in the first nine months of 2012 but are
heading for a loss of over 40 million this year.
Convergenta also said on Wednesday that Metro had rejected a
suggestion by Kellerhals to acquire a rival with hundreds of
stores.
Kellerhals owns a blocking minority of 21 percent of
Media-Saturn and regularly speaks out against Metro's management
of the unit.
A spokesman for Metro said the group believed Kellerhals had
not engaged constructively in the China expansion, adding that
the rival company he mentioned had not been for sale.
"We will now discuss future plans in China with the
Media-Saturn management," he added.
Shares in Metro were down 3.5 percent by early afternoon on
Wednesday, also burdened by news that major shareholder Haniel
plans to sell a 4.24 percent stake in the company within 18
months to cut debt.
Metro is also battling with weak consumer sentiment in
Europe that prompted a profit warning in October.