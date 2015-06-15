版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 13:24 BJT

German Metro sells Kaufhof to Hudson's Bay for 2.8 bln eur

FRANKFURT, June 15 Germany's Metro said on Monday it was selling its Galeria Kaufhof chain to Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co for 2.825 billion euros ($3.17 billion).

The sale includes the Galeria Kaufhof department store business in Germany and the Galeria Inno department stores in Belgium, as well as a corresponding real estate portfolio, Metro said in a statement.

Reuters reported news of the deal on Sunday.

Metro expects the sale to have a positive effect of around 700 million euros on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), it said, adding that the deal is due to close at the end of September. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

