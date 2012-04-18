版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 19:13 BJT

Metro profit rises 12 pct on higher sales

April 18 Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales.

Net earnings for the quarter ended March 10, rose to C$96.1 million ($97.31 million), or 94 Canadian cents a share, from C$85.7 million, or 82 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Sales rose 4 percent to C$2.65 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐