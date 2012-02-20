版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 04:05 BJT

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro says CFO resigns

Feb 20 Canadian grocer Metro Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne has resigned to accept a position with another organization.

Dufresne joined Metro in 2006 from Merrill Lynch Canada.

Canada's third-largest grocery store operator said it will announce Dufresne's successor at a later date.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐