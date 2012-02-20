UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro says CFO resigns

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 Canadian grocer Metro Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne has resigned to accept a position with another organization.
Dufresne joined Metro in 2006 from Merrill Lynch Canada.
Canada's third-largest grocery store operator said it will announce Dufresne's successor at a later date.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.