Canadian grocer Metro reports slightly higher revenue

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from highs on doubts over Trump tax plan
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
Aug 13 Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported slightly higher quarterly revenue as a reorganization of its Ontario store network helped increase sales in a competitive market.
Same-store sales rose 1 percent.
Metro's net income was flat at C$144.5 million ($132.27 million), or C$1.63 per share in the third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 1.4 percent to C$3.62 billion.
Metro, which is facing stiff competition from U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores and Target Corp, bought a majority stake in Quebec bakery product manufacturer and retailer Première Moisson in June.
In July, Canada's Competition Bureau approved sale Of 13 stores and pharmacies owned by Canada's largest grocer Loblaw Co Ltd to Metro Inc, Jean Coutu Group Inc and Remedy's.
Metro's shares closed at C$71.30 on the Toronto Stock exchange on Tuesday. The company's stock fell more than 1 percent in the past 12 months up to Tuesday's close. (1 US dollar = C$1.0925) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm