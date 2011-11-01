Shipping investor bids for Metro's Kaufhof -report

FRANKFURT Nov 1 German retailer Metro has drawn a bid for its Kaufhof department-store chain from Greek shipping investor George Economou, a German newspaper reported, citing sources.

Economou has placed an indicative 2.4 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for Kaufhof through Austrian real estate firm Signa, which he backs, daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to Metro and the suitor.

Economou is Chief Executive and founder of Nasdaq-listed Ocean freight company DryShips Inc .

A spokesman for DryShips declined to comment. A Metro spokesman also declined to comment.

Metro in September said it was open to talks with parties interested in Kaufhof, after renewed speculation Spanish chain El Corte Ingles was eyeing a move. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)