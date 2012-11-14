Metro profit jumps, boosted by longer quarter, acquisition

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Metro Inc, Canada's third-largest grocer, reported higher earnings on Wednesday as sales rose, helped by an extra week in the quarter and a recent acquisition.
Metro, which competes with Loblaw Cos Ltd and Empire Co Ltd's Sobeys, said net earnings had risen to C$145.1 million, or C$1.46 a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 29 from C$84.4 million, or 83 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 11.1 percent to C$2.94 billion, and sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.1 percent.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).