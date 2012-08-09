版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 19:19 BJT

Grocer Metro's profit rises on higher sales

Aug 9 Canada's third-largest grocery store Metro Inc reported a nearly 14 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher sales from its majority-owned ethnic food retailer Marché Adonis.

Net earnings for the third quarter rose to C$144.4 million, or C$1.43 per share, from C$127.1 million, or C$1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 3.8 percent to C$3.70 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1 percent.

