Canada's Metro to operate Target's pharmacies in Quebec

Aug 14 Metro Inc, a Canadian grocer, posted a 4 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said it will partner with Target Corp to operate the U.S. retailer's in-store pharmacies in Quebec.

Metro's net earnings rose to C$149.8 million, or C$1.55 per share from C$144.4 million, or C$1.43 per share, a year earlier. [ID: nCNWC4847a]
