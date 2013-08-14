UPDATE 2-Metro to reorganize Ontario store network, partner with Target

* To close or convert 15 Metro stores
* To take C$40 mln charge in current quarter
* Third-quarter earnings C$1.55/shr vs C$1.43/shr year
earlier
* Sales down about 1 pct to C$3.57 billion
Aug 14 Canadian grocer Metro Inc
reported a fall in its quarterly sales and said it will close or
convert 15 of its stores in Ontario to cut costs, sending its
shares down 3 percent.
The company, which runs Adonis ethnic food stores and the
Brunet pharmacy chain, also said it has agreed to operate Target
Corp's in-store pharmacies in Quebec.
Metro had 368 supermarkets, 196 discount stores and 260
drugstores in the two Canadian provinces as of November.
It has been facing competitive pressure, especially in
Ontario, as U.S. retailers expand their operations into Canada.
U.S.-based Target plans to open its first 25 stores in Quebec
this fall.
Metro said it will take a charge of about C$40 million
($38.75 million) in the fourth quarter related to the
reorganization.
As part of the reorganization, it will convert about half a
dozen Metro stores into Food Basics discount outlets, close
between one and three stores, and offer early exit to some
employees, a company executive said on a post-earnings
conference call.
Higher competition weighed on sales in the quarter ended
July 6. Revenue fell about 1 percent to C$3.57 billion and
same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, fell 0.9 percent.
"Top-line growth is obviously a challenge in the current
environment with no inflation in our basket ..., competitors
adding square footage at a rapid pace and consumers shopping
around more than ever," Chief Executive Eric La Flèche said on
the call.
Separately, Metro and Target said they have agreed to open
Brunet outlets in 18 Target stores by summer next year to
provide prescription, pharmacy and health consultation services.
The deal will increase the total number of Brunet stores in
Canada to 168.
"(The agreement) enables us to significantly increase our
presence, our purchasing power and our sales potential in
Quebec," La Flèche said in a statement.
Metro's partnership with Target, along with Loblaw Cos Ltd's
C$12.7 billion deal with Shopper's Drug Mart last month,
underscores the increasing appetite of Canadian grocers for the
pharmacy business. Prescription drugs offer higher margins than
basic food staples.
Metro's net earnings rose to C$149.8 million, or C$1.55 per
share, in the third quarter from C$144.4 million, or C$1.43 per
share, a year earlier.
Metro shares were at C$69.68 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.