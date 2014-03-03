REFILE-Metro monitoring Ukraine amid Russia IPO preparation

BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp says accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman as board chairman
* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing
DUESSELDORF, March 3 German retailer Metro is monitoring market conditions, including the turmoil in Ukraine, as it proceeds with plans to list a stake in its Russian wholesale business.
Metro has made good progress in preparing for an initial public offering, although market conditions need to be favourable and it is assessing the situation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.
Shares in Metro fell 5.2 percent in early trade, making them the biggest decliners among European retail stocks, on concern that turmoil in Ukraine could scupper the listing plan.
The company was hoping to raise at least 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) by selling a quarter of its Russia cash-and-carry unit in a London listing, organised by Goldman Sachs and Sberbank.
Shares in Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, which made its stock market debut on Friday, fell 8.9 percent.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill in 18 months, a company executive said.
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.