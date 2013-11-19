Metro considers listing minority stake in Russian unit

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
DUESSELDORF Nov 19 Europe's fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering a stock market listing of a minority stake in its Russian unit to help fund its expansion, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.
Metro said it wanted to maintain long-term control of the business, a spokesman said in a written statement, stressing no formal decisions had been made on the issue.
Market and banking sources told Reuters a stock offering for the Russian unit, which runs 70 big-box Cash & Carry outlets, could be worth more than $1 billion.
Sberbank and Goldman Sachs are likely to be working with Metro on the IPO, the sources said. A floation is likely to be in London, two sources said, but is not likely to happen this year.
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
