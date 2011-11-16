CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Grocer Metro's Q4 profit falls on costs

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose to C$2.7 billion, not
C$2.6 billion)
Nov 16 Grocer Metro Inc's profit
fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter, hurt by the costs related
to closing of two facilities.
Net income at Canada's No. 3 grocery chain fell to C$86.1
million ($84.2 million), or 84 Canadian cents a share, in the
quarter ended Sept. 24, compared with C$93.4 million, or 88
Canadian cents a share, the year before.
Revenue rose to C$2.7 billion from C$2.5 billion. Sales at
the company's established stores, a key measure for retailers,
rose 3.2 percent.
In the quarter, the company closed its meat processing plant
in Montreal and a grocery warehouse in Toronto to improve
operational efficiency. Closure costs were C$20.2 million before
taxes.
Metro shares closed at C$49.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.023 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)