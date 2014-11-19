Canadian grocer Metro's profit rises as store re-jig pays off

Nov 19 Canadian grocer Metro Inc's
fourth-quarter profit increased 45 percent as the company's
re-organized store network in Ontario and merchandising
strategies helped lift sales.
Net income rose to C$115.6 million ($101.99 million), or
C$1.32 in the fourth-quarter ended Sep. 27, from C$79.5 million,
or 83 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income in the year-ago quarter included a C$29.4 million
restructuring charge for the Ontario stores reorganization.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's revenue rose 3.9
percent to C$2.71 billion.
($1 = C$1.1334)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manya Venkatesh in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)