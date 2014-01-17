U.S. FDA approves Medtronic heart valve replacement system

Jan 17 Medtronic Inc's non-invasive
systems for replacing diseased heart valves won U.S. approval
for use in patients deemed too frail to endure traditional open
heart surgery, the U.S. medical device maker said on Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Medtronic's
CoreValve system based on U.S. clinical trials in which it was
shown to be safe and effective while demonstrating low rates of
stroke and valve leakage, the company said.
CoreValve, in which the replacement valve is threaded into
place through an artery using a catheter, spares patients
chest-cracking surgery. The system has been available since 2007
in Europe, where it is not uncommon for medical devices to win
approval several years ahead of the United States.