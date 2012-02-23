UPDATE 1-MetroPCS profit impresses, shares jump

* Q4 EPS 25 cents vs year-earlier 4 cents
* Q4 rev $1.24 billion vs $1.07 billion
* Shares up 15 pct
Feb 23 MetroPCS Communications
posted higher fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street
expectations, sending its shares up 15 percent.
The wireless operator for cost-conscious consumers said
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
rose to $362 million from $315 million a year earlier. Several
analysts said EBITDA topped their expectations. For example,
Robert W. Baird analyst Will Power expected $329.8 million.
But Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Larsen said profit
beat estimates because costs fell as a result of
lower-than-expected subscriber growth. "It was an OK quarter,"
he said.
Net income rose to $91 million, or 25 cents per share, from
$14 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion, in
line with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
MetroPCS shares were up $1.55 to $11.83 in afternoon trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.