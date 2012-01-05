UPDATE 1-MetroPCS says Q4 churn up slightly

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Qtrly consolidated net subscriber additions of 197,000
* Says Q4 churn 3.7 pct compared with 3.5 pct last year
Jan 5 MetroPCS saw a slight increase in churn and said it added 197,000 subscribers during the fourth quarter.
Churn, a measure of customer attrition, was 3.7 percent for the period, compared with 3.5 percent in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
The provider of wireless services to cost-conscious consumers ended the quarter with over 9.3 million subscribers with a 7 percent increase in gross additions, the company said.
On a sequentail basis, quarterly churn fell by 80 basis points, as improved network performance and seasonal demand helped the company hold on to customers.
Shares of the company closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.