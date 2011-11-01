UPDATE 4-MetroPCS churn rises, profit misses Street view

* Q3 EPS $0.19 vs est $0.23
* Adds 69,000 subscribers in Q3 vs avg est. 68,000
* Q3 churn rises to 4.5 pct from 3.8 pct yr ago
* Cites network pressure, economy for defections
* Shares fall 9 pct, Leap shares up 11 pct
By Sinead Carew
Nov 1 MetroPCS PCS.N saw a sharp increase in
customer defections in the third quarter as heavy use of
bandwith-hungry smartphones hurt its network performance,
sending its shares down almost 9 percent in morning trade.
The wireless provider to cost-conscious consumers had bet
that the sale of costly smartphones would improve customer
loyalty but the devices have had the opposite effect.
Its customer cancellation rate, also known as churn, rose
to 4.5 percent from 3.8 percent a year-earlier as increased
data use by smartphone users put pressure on its network.
On top of this, the heavy expenses that came with
smartphone promotions hurt MetroPCS' profit, which missed Wall
Street expectations for the quarter.
Even though MetroPCS has upgraded its network with a
so-called fourth-generation (4G) high-speed data technology
known as LTE, its smartphone customers are still using its
slower second-generation (2G) service because LTE phones are
still too expensive for MetroPCS customers.
"A smartphone on a 2G network is like having a Ferrari in
heavy New York traffic. It just doesn't work the way it's
supposed to," said Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Chaplin.
Executives told analysts on a conference call that the
company does not expect to have more affordable LTE phones
until the second half of 2012.
The MetroPCS report contrasted with that of rival Leap
Wireless LEAP.O which said the day before that smartphones
helped it retain customers. [ID:nN1E79U0QF]
On top of the network problems MetroPCS cited economic
pressure on its customers for the weak performance.
But Chaplin questioned how big an impact economic
uncertainty could be having on MetroPCS numbers since it was
the only U.S. operator to make this complaint this quarter.
"We haven't seen it anywhere else," he said.
MetroPCS net income for the quarter fell to $69.3 million,
or 19 cents per share, from $77.2 million, or 22 cents, a year
ago and missed Wall Street expectations for 23 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mizuho analyst Michael Nelson said the results were
"disappointing." In particular he cited a profit margin of 28.9
percent which missed his estimate of 31.4 percent based on
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization as
a percentage of service revenue.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $1.2 billion and compared with
analyst expectations for $1.22 billion.
MetroPCS said it added 69,000 subscribers in the quarter
compared with the average expectation of 68,000 subscriber
additions from five analysts contacted by Reuters.
MetroPCS sells smartphones based on Google Inc (GOOG.O)
Android software.
MetroPCS shares were down 73 cents, or almost 9 percent, at
$7.77 in morning trade on New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile
Leap shares rose 74 cents, or 11 percent, to $7.69 on Nasdaq.
