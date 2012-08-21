MetroPCS' follows AT&T, Verizon with new 4G plan

BRIEF-TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
Aug 21 MetroPCS Communications Inc announced a promotional $55 4G LTE service plan that offers unlimited talk, text and data, after Verizon Wireless and AT&T launched plans targeting heavy data users.
The $55 price tag is for a single connection and families can get this offer for $50 per month on the their second, third and fourth connections, the company said in a statement.
AT&T Inc in July announced a new type of family plan that would significantly raise its fees for data services, such as mobile Internet.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile operator, said in June it would offer unlimited calls and texts for $40 per month. The company is also letting customers use their data allowance for up to 10 devices for another $60 per month.
MetroPCS's cheapest 4G plan is its $40 per month plan offering unlimited talk, text and data, in which the internet speed falls after the usage of 250MB, according to the company's website.
The company also launched its first 4G smartphone, LG Motion 4G, powered by Android's latest 4.0 platform, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich.
Feb 17 U.S. mortgage finance agency Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay the U.S. Treasury $5.5 billion in dividends in March, bringing its total payments to the federal government to $159.9 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.