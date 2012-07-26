UPDATE 2-MetroPCS sees 4G rollout by end of 3rd-qtr, shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.21
July 26 Mobile phone service provider MetroPCS
Communications Inc handily beat analysts' estimates for
its second-quarter results, boosted by growth in service
revenue, and said it expects to largely complete its 4G LTE
rollout by the end of the current quarter.
Shares of the company were up 33 percent at $8.36 in morning
trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company, which expects its 4G rollout to be almost
complete by the end of the current quarter, said it has seen
subscribers flock to the new, faster service.
At the end of the second quarter, it had about 8 percent of
its subscribers on 4G LTE services, MetroPCS said.
"At the end of the third quarter, affordable 4G LTE handsets
will be available and we will be very near the completion of our
4G LTE network buildout with over 97 percent of all our POPs
covered," Chief Executive Roger Linquist said on a conference
call.
A POP is equivalent to one potential customer that a
wireless carrier's network has the capacity to serve and is used
to define addressable market for a service provider. MetroPCS
has estimated POPs of 100 million.
Though the company said last quarter it will launch more
smartphones to tackle slowing subscriber additions, it cut back
on handset promotions in the second quarter and focused on
promoting its service plans, which offer higher margins than
handset sales.
MetroPCS said it will continue promotion of its $25
unlimited talk and text plan in the third quarter, which had a
"pleasing" uptake in the second quarter.
Service revenue rose 4 percent to $1.16 billion for the
quarter. Quarterly average revenue per user (ARPU) was $40.62,
up 13 cents from a year earlier.
The company posted a net subscriber loss of 186,000 in the
second quarter. Analysts had been expecting its subscriber
numbers to fall by 94,000 to 174,000, according to four analysts
contacted by Reuters.
"During the fourth quarter, we expect our 4G LTE For All
initiative to lead to a return to subscriber growth," Chief
Executive Roger Linquist said in a statement.
4G LTE For All is MetroPCS's line of affordable 4G LTE
smartphones which it expects to launch in the second half of
2012.
Churn -- or customer defection rate -- fell by half a
percentage point to 3.4 percent for the quarter.
Net income rose to $148.8 million, or 41 cents per share,
from $84.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the second quarter rose 6 percent to $1.28
billion.
Analysts, on average, were looking for second-quarter
earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.26 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares have lost about 44 percent of their
value since it was reported that larger rival Sprint Nextel Corp
has aborted a multibillion dollar plan to buy MetroPCS in
February.