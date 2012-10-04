UPDATE 3-Sprint weighs rival bid for MetroPCS -sources

* Sprint may wait until after T-Mobile/MetroPCS deal -source
* Sprint came close to buying MetroPCS in February -sources
* Sprint shares down 2.1 pct, MetroPCS shares up 3.7 pct
By Nadia Damouni and Alexander Hübner
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Sprint Nextel Corp is
considering making a rival bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc
, which agreed on Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche
Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA, according to people
familiar with the situation.
Sprint is deciding whether to go public with a bid for
MetroPCS, or to wait until the T-Mobile USA-MetroPCS deal is
complete and then bid for the combined company, one of the
sources said on Thursday.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, declined to
comment. Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round
of consolidation in the competitive U.S. wireless industry since
AT&T Inc's bid to buy T-Mobile USA collapsed late last
year.
The market is dominated by No. 2 U.S. provider AT&T and its
bigger rival Verizon Wireless with Sprint and
T-Mobile USA trailing far behind in third and fourth place
respectively.
Both smaller companies have been losing customers as they
have had trouble competing with bigger and even smaller rivals
such as MetroPCS and Leap Wireless, which target the
market's fastest growing segment - cost conscious customers who
pay for calls in advance and don't commit to long term
contracts.
In February, Sprint came close to buying MetroPCS, but
backed out at the last minute, according to sources familiar
with the matter. Sprint's board rejected the $8 billion deal,
which would have included debt, just hours before the companies
were set to make an announcement, the sources
said.
At the time, the board did not want Sprint to spend the
money on the deal when the company needed resources for a costly
network upgrade, sources said.
Sprint is spending billions of dollars to increase its
wireless data speeds to catch up with bigger rivals AT&T and
Verizon Wireless and is also shutting down an older network from
its disastrous 2005 purchase of Nextel.
The sources on Thursday said a Sprint-MetroPCS combination
in February would have generated savings of $8 billion to $9
billion, much greater than the synergies expected from the deal
between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS. The merger partners said on
Wednesday that their deal could generate savings of $6 billion
to $7 billion on a net present value basis.
Some analysts have said that they are worried that Sprint
will be left out of the next round of U.S. market consolidation
if it does not make an offer for MetroPCS.
But Pacific Crest analyst Michael Bowen said that while a
MetroPCS deal would help Sprint's spectrum position, "it's not a
necessary thing."
He estimated that Sprint could pay between $12.50 and $15
per share for MetroPCS by offering its own stock as payment. The
T-Mobile offer values MetroPCS at $11.28 per share, according to
his calculations.
MetroPCS shares closed 3.7 percent higher on Thursday at
$12.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.
When Sprint decided against buying MetroPCS in February,
Sprint shares were trading at $2 to $3. They have since risen
beyond $5 and closed at $5.09 on Thursday, even after a decline
of 2.1 percent for the day.
"They've got a better currency to look at (MetroPCS) now,"
said Bowen, adding that the break-up fee of $150 million that
MetroPCS would have to pay T-Mobile USA if it instead chose
Sprint was not too onerous.
Asked about the idea of Sprint waiting to make a bid until
the merger of MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA is complete, Bowen said
that was a possibility. The merger partners say they expect the
deal to be completed in the first half of 2013.
By then, Bowen said, Sprint would have finished the toughest
parts of its network upgrade project and would be in better
financial shape to handle a big deal.
A key challenge in the MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA deal is their
incompatible network technologies.
T-Mobile USA has said it would shut down the MetroPCS
network in a process that would take more than two years. In
contrast Sprint and MetroPCS use the same CDMA wireless
technology standard so they could potentially merge their
networks.
Macquarie Research analyst Kevin Smithen said he is
skeptical of the "lofty" financial guidance T-Mobile USA and
MetroPCS issued on Wednesday when they announced the deal.
"We think it is unlikely that two companies with declining
revenues will merge into a company with strong revenue growth of
3-5 percent," Smithen said in a research note referring to the
company's five-year compounded annual growth rate target.
Pacific Crest's Bowen said the company's margin target range
of 34 percent to 36 percent based on earnings before interest,
tax depreciation and amortization is unrealistic.
"Don't believe everything you hear regarding the margins,"
he said. "You've got to really wait and see where the rubber
meets the road."
Bowen also said he would not expect U.S. regulators to
oppose a Sprint purchase of a combined T-Mobile USA and
MetroPCS.
David Smutny, a veteran of the Justice Department who is now
at the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, thought
nothing would stop a deal between either Sprint and MetroPCS or
T-Mobile and MetroPCS. However, "if there were a deal between
the three of them, it's possible that would be a problem
overall."
A merger between Sprint and MetroPCS would likely be
approved by the Justice Department's antitrust division and the
Federal Communications Commission with minimal or no
divestitures, said Stephen Axinn, an antitrust expert with the
New York law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP.