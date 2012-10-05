UPDATE 4-Sprint weighs rival bid for MetroPCS -sources

* Sprint may wait until after T-Mobile/MetroPCS deal -source
* Sprint came close to buying MetroPCS in February -sources
* Sprint outgoing M&A head Cowan to delay departure until
Jan
* Michael Schwartz to replace Cowan
* Sprint shares down 2.1 pct, MetroPCS shares up 3.7 pct
By Nadia Damouni and Alexander Hübner
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Sprint Nextel Corp is
considering making a rival bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc
, which agreed on Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche
Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA, according to people
familiar with the situation.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, is deciding whether
to go public with a bid for MetroPCS, or to wait to bid for the
combined company, in which Deutsche Telekom will own a 76
percent stake, one of the sources said on Thursday.
Sprint, which according to sources came close to buying
MetroPCS for some $8 billion including debt in February,
declined to comment.
Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round of
consolidation in the U.S. wireless industry since AT&T Inc's
bid to buy T-Mobile USA collapsed late last year and some
analysts worry that if Sprint does not make a move now, it will
be left out in the cold.
The market is dominated by No. 2 U.S. provider AT&T and its
bigger rival Verizon Wireless with Sprint and
T-Mobile USA trailing far behind in third and fourth place
respectively.
Both smaller companies have been losing customers as they
have had trouble competing with bigger and even smaller rivals
such as MetroPCS and Leap Wireless, which target the
market's fastest growing segment - cost conscious customers who
pay for calls in advance and don't commit to contracts.
Several analysts said that Sprint could be in a position to
make MetroPCS a better offer than the T-Mobile USA deal while
others worried that regulators would oppose a combination of
Sprint, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA.
Sprint's board is having a special meeting at noon on Friday
where directors are expected to discuss whether the company
should make another bid for MetroPCS, according to a Wall Street
Journal story that cited unidentified sources.
SPRINT M&A HEAD DELAYS EXIT
In February, the board backed out of buying MetroPCS just
hours before they were set to make an announcement, opting not
to spend money when the company needed resources for a costly
network upgrade, sources familiar with the matter
said.
Sprint is spending billions of dollars to increase its
wireless data speeds to catch up with bigger rivals AT&T and
Verizon Wireless and is also shutting down an older network from
its disastrous 2005 purchase of Nextel.
The sources on Thursday said a Sprint-MetroPCS combination
in February would have generated savings of $8 billion to $9
billion, much greater than the synergies expected from the deal
between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS. The merger partners said on
Wednesday that their deal could generate savings of $6 billion
to $7 billion on a net present value basis.
In the midst of all the speculation, Sprint said in a filing
on Thursday that its outgoing president of strategic planning
Keith Cowan, who works on mergers and acquisitions, is delaying
his exit from the company until January 2 when he will be
replaced by Michael Schwartz.
The company, which had announced in August that Cowan would
leave Sept. 30, said that Schwartz, currently at Telesat in
Canada, cannot join Sprint until January. Schwartz's title will
be senior vice president of corporate and business development.
Cowan's prolonged stay and the report about the board
meeting may be signs Sprint is seriously considering another bid
for MetroPCS, said Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche.
Sprint might be in a position to offer a more favorable deal
to MetroPCS given the complicated reverse-takeover structure of
the deal with T-Mobile USA, Fritzsche said in a research note.
SPRINT BETTER PLACED
Pacific Crest analyst Michael Bowen said that a MetroPCS
deal would help Sprint's spectrum position and estimated that
Sprint could pay between $12.50 and $15 per share for MetroPCS
by offering its own stock as payment, but added that a deal was
not absolutely necessary.
The T-Mobile offer values MetroPCS at $11.28 per share,
according to his calculations. MetroPCS shares closed up 3.7
percent on Thursday at $12.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.
When Sprint decided against buying MetroPCS in February,
Sprint shares were trading at $2 to $3. They have since risen
beyond $5 and closed at $5.09 on Thursday, even after a decline
of 2.1 percent for the day.
"They've got a better currency to look at (MetroPCS) now,"
said Bowen, adding that the break-up fee of $150 million that
MetroPCS would have to pay T-Mobile USA if it reneged on their
deal and instead chose Sprint was not too onerous.
A key challenge in the MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA deal is their
incompatible network technologies.
T-Mobile USA has said it would shut down the MetroPCS
network in a process that would take more than two years. In
contrast Sprint and MetroPCS use the same CDMA technology
standard so they could potentially merge their networks.
Bowen did not rule out a Sprint bid for the combined
MetroPCS-T-Mobile USA company. MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA say
they expect the deal to be completed in the first half of 2013.
By then, Bowen said, Sprint would have finished the toughest
parts of its network upgrade project and would be in better
financial shape to handle a big deal.
Macquarie Research analyst Kevin Smithen said he is
skeptical of the "lofty" financial guidance T-Mobile USA and
MetroPCS issued on Wednesday when they announced the deal.
"We think it is unlikely that two companies with declining
revenues will merge into a company with strong revenue growth of
3-5 percent," Smithen said in a research note referring to the
company's five-year compounded annual growth rate target.
Pacific Crest's Bowen said the company's margin target range
of 34 percent to 36 percent based on earnings before interest,
tax depreciation and amortization is unrealistic.
A merger between Sprint and MetroPCS would likely be
approved by the Justice Department's antitrust division and the
Federal Communications Commission with minimal or no
divestitures, said Stephen Axinn, an antitrust expert with the
New York law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP.
Bowen said he would not expect U.S. regulators to oppose a
Sprint purchase of a combined T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.
However, David Smutny, a veteran of the Justice Department
who is now at the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP,
was not so sure. "If there were a deal between the three of
them, it's possible that would be a problem overall."