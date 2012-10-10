Sprint holds off on MetroPCS bid, for now - sources

NEW YORK Oct 10 Sprint Nextel Corp is
holding off on deciding whether to make a bid to buy MetroPCS
Communications Inc as it continues to weigh its options,
a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Sprint's board met on Friday to discuss a potential bid for
the smaller company, another source familiar with the matter
told Reuters. Sprint was not immediately available for comment
on Wednesday afternoon
Shares in wireless service provider MetroPCS fell 4 percent
in afternoon trade as many investors had been hoping that Sprint
would make a counter bid for MetroPCS, which agreed last week to
merge with Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA.