MetroPCS urges shareholders to vote for T-Mobile deal

April 1 MetroPCS Communications Inc
urged shareholders to vote for its proposed merger with Deutsche
Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA Inc after two proxy
advisory firms recommended that MetroPCS shareholders hold out
for a better offer.
Under the terms of the reverse merger announced in October,
Deutsche Telekom would end up with 74 percent of the combined
company, and MetroPCS would declare a 1-for-2 reverse stock
split and pay $1.5 billion in cash to its
shareholders.
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Friday backed efforts by two
key activist investors to block the deal after proxy firm ISS
said shareholders should vote against the deal.