UPDATE 2-MetroPCS promotes T-Mobile deal after advisers pan it

April 1 MetroPCS Communications Inc
urged shareholders to support its proposed merger with Deutsche
Telekom AG's unit T-Mobile USA after two proxy
advisory firms recommended that shareholders vote against it.
Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS have backed efforts by
two key activist investors to block the deal by recommending
that shareholders vote against it at a special meeting on April
12.
MetroPCS said in a letter to shareholders on Monday there
could be no assurance it would be able to deliver better
shareholder value as a stand-alone wireless company.
But the company's shares closed up 1 percent on Monday as at
least some investors bet that the advisory firm's
recommendations could lead to a better deal.
Glass Lewis said late Thursday that the deal undervalued
MetroPCS's contribution to the combined company. ISS said
MetroPCS could thrive as a stand-alone company.
Madison Dearborn Partners, the second-largest shareholder,
has thrown its weight behind the deal.
But Paulson & Co, the biggest MetroPCS shareholder, has said
it would vote against the deal and P. Schoenfeld Asset
Management, an owner of about 2.5 percent of MetroPCS shares, is
leading a proxy battle against the transaction.
Another set of funds run by Westchester Capital Management,
filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court Thursday seeking an
injunction to halt the planned shareholder vote. Westchester
funds own over 3 percent of MetroPCS shares.
Roy Behren, a portfolio manager at the firm, said that
Deutsche Telekom would need to adjust the terms of its offer,
including the proposed $21 billion debt level of the combined
company, to win over shareholders.
"They would need to adjust the equity participation split.
We would prefer less debt and we certainly would want a lower
rate for the inter-company debt," Behren said.
"If the terms were to be modified, Deutsche Telekom would be
able to get a lot of the larger shareholders back on board," he
added.
Under the terms of the reverse merger announced in October,
Deutsche Telekom would end up with 74 percent of the combined
company, and MetroPCS would declare a 1-for-2 reverse stock
split and pay $1.5 billion in cash to its shareholders.
T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 mobile provider in the United
States, and MetroPCS want to pool their spectrum resources and
networks in order to better compete with larger rivals Verizon
Wireless, AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp.
If the MetroPCS deal collapses, it would be a huge blow for
Deutsche Telekom, since in 2011 it had to abandon its plan to
sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T for $39 billion because of opposition
from U.S. regulators.
MetroPCS shares closed up 15 cents or more than 1 percent at
$11.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.