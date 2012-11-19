MetroPCS says DOJ seeks more information on T-Mobile deal

Nov 19 MetroPCS Communications Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice has requested for additional information regarding the company's proposed merger with T-Mobile USA.

The request would extend the waiting period imposed by the Hart-Scott-Rodino act until 30 days after MetroPCS and T-Mobile - a unit of Deutsche Telekom - have complied with the request, MetroPCS said.

MetroPCS said it continues to expect the deal to close in the first half of 2013.