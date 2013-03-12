RPT-UPDATE 1-MetroPCS defends T-Mobile USA deal, FCC approves it

* FCC, DoJ give blessing to deal, CFIUS has yet to confirm
decision
* MetroPCS fights back against activists ahead of April 12
vote
* MetroPCS shares were down 2 pct on NYSE
NEW YORK, March 12 MetroPCS Communications Inc
fought back against shareholder criticism of its
proposed merger with T-Mobile USA on Tuesday, the same day that
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved the deal.
A shareholder vote on April 12 on the merger is one of the
last remaining obstacles to the deal. While analysts had widely
expected regulatory approval for the deal the outcome from the
shareholder meeting has been more difficult to predict.
Two big shareholders have publicly criticized the merger of
MetroPCS and the Deutsche Telekom unit, announced in
October, due to its valuation of MetroPCS and the proposed $21
billion debt level of the combined company.
P. Schoenfeld Asset Management, which had a 1.66 percent
stake in MetroPCS on Dec. 31, is leading a proxy battle against
the merger. It has gained support from the company's top
shareholder, Paulson & Co, which owns 9.9 percent of MetroPCS
stock.
But MetroPCS said in its letter that the combined company's
debt leverage would be in line with those of its peers and its
own historical average.
Under the deal, Deutsche Telekom would end up with a 74
percent stake in the combined company, and MetroPCS would
declare a 1-for-2 reverse stock split and pay $1.5 billion in
cash to its shareholders.
Along with their concerns about the company's debt level,
Schoenfeld and Paulson have also said the 26 percent ownership
being offered to MetroPCS shareholders was not enough and that
MetroPCS would be worth more as a stand-alone company.
But MetroPCS said the deal offered shareholders a 70 percent
to 90 percent premium, including the net present value of
projected cost savings from the merger.
The company also said the stock would be worth 19 percent
less than the current price without the proposed $1.5 billion
cash payment to shareholders.
Deutsche Telekom said on March 6 that the U.S. Department of
Justice did not object to the deal before a regulatory deadline
ran out. The Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday that it had
closed its review of the deal.
Another regulatory body, the Committee on Foreign Investment
in the United States (CFIUS) has yet to confirm its final
decision on the deal. A CFIUS spokesperson was not immediately
available for comment.
MetroPCS shares were down 24 cents at $10.26 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.