REFILE-Glass Lewis urges MetroPCS holders vote down T-Mobile USA deal

NEW YORK, March 29 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday became the second firm to tell MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders to vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, adding pressure on Deutsche Telekom AG to offer a sweeter deal.

The advisory follows a recommendation by larger proxy firm ISS late on Wednesday night that shareholders should vote against the deal with T-Mobile USA, the U.S. business of Deutsche Telekom. A smaller advisory firm Egan Jones had recommended its clients vote in favor of the transaction.