REFILE-Glass Lewis urges MetroPCS holders vote down T-Mobile USA deal

BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma says Arbutus Injunction survives attempted appeal by Acuitas
* Arbutus biopharma corp - arbutus injunction survives attempted appeal by acuitas
NEW YORK, March 29 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday became the second firm to tell MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders to vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, adding pressure on Deutsche Telekom AG to offer a sweeter deal.
The advisory follows a recommendation by larger proxy firm ISS late on Wednesday night that shareholders should vote against the deal with T-Mobile USA, the U.S. business of Deutsche Telekom. A smaller advisory firm Egan Jones had recommended its clients vote in favor of the transaction.
* Arbutus biopharma corp - arbutus injunction survives attempted appeal by acuitas
* Aveo announces submission of response to tivozanib marketing authorization application day 180 list of outstanding issues
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co, which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, reported a 0.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs.