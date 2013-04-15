UPDATE 1-MetroPCS urges shareholders to vote for amended T-Mobile deal

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 MetroPCS Communications amended the terms for its proposed merger with Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile USA, and asked shareholders to vote for the deal.
The move follows Deutsche Telekom sweetening its offer last Wednesday, bowing to pressure from activists and proxy advisory firms.
MetroPCS's shares, which closed at $11.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, were down 2 percent in premarket trading.
The amendment "significantly improves" the value of the proposed combination for shareholders, MetroPCS's board said in a statement.
The new terms include reducing the combined company debt by $3.8 billion to $11.2 billion and lowering the interest rate on the debt by 50 basis points.
As a part of its sweetened offer, Deutsche Telekom has expanded the lock-up period - when it is prohibited from publicly selling shares in the company - by 12 months to 18 months.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.