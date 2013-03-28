版本:
ISS tells MetroPCS shareholders to vote against T-Mobile deal

NEW YORK, March 27 Influential proxy advisory firm ISS recommended on Wednesday that shareholders of MetroPCS Communications Inc vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, potentially swaying some shareholders' votes in that direction.

U.S. regulators have given their blessing to the deal but it cannot close without approval from MetroPCS shareholders. ISS's advice came after T-Mobile USA Chief Executive John Legere said on Tuesday he expects shareholders to approve the deal.
