公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-MetroPCS says "highly confident" shareholders will support T-Mobile USA deal

Feb 26 MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Exec says "highly confident" shareholders will support the t-Mobile USA deal
