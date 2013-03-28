版本:
BRIEF-MetroPCS shareholders sue to block vote on T-Mobile merger

March 28 MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Sued by shareholders seeking to block merger with Deutsche Telekom ag's

t-Mobile USA--court filing * Merger fund, others seek preliminary injunction to halt April 12 Metropcs

shareholder vote on merger * Plaintiffs say Metropcs proxy misrepresents or omits information that

shareholders need to know before voting * Plaintiffs also seek damages in the event they fail to win injunction and the

merger is completed * Lawsuit against Metropcs filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court
