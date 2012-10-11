版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-MetroPCS down 8.1 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 11 MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Shares down 8.1 percent in premarket trading

