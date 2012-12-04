版本:
BRIEF-MetroPCS down; Sprint unlikely to make counteroffer

NEW YORK Dec 4 MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Shares down 4.8 percent premarket; Sprint Nextel not seen in

counteroffer

