Spain's Metrovacesa's majority shareholders to delist firm-source

MADRID Dec 19 Majority shareholders in Spain's real estate firm Metrovacesa will launch a tender offer to delist the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Spanish banks Santander, Bankia, BBVA , Sabadell and Popular currently own 95.6 percent of Metrovacesa, which they obtained four years ago in exchange for its massive debt.

Metrovacesa is one of the biggest real estate firms that expanded during Spain's decade-long property boom and ran into trouble when the bubble burst five years ago.

Trading in Metrovacesa shares was suspended at 1610 GMT.