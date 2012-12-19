Spain's Metrovacesa's majority shareholders to delist firm-source

UPDATE 3-Gol shares jump as airline narrows quarterly loss by 97 pct
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
MADRID Dec 19 Majority shareholders in Spain's real estate firm Metrovacesa will launch a tender offer to delist the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Spanish banks Santander, Bankia, BBVA , Sabadell and Popular currently own 95.6 percent of Metrovacesa, which they obtained four years ago in exchange for its massive debt.
Metrovacesa is one of the biggest real estate firms that expanded during Spain's decade-long property boom and ran into trouble when the bubble burst five years ago.
Trading in Metrovacesa shares was suspended at 1610 GMT.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 17 General Motors Co must restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.