F2i has received no offer for Metroweb stake - source

MILAN Nov 6 Italian fund F2i has not received any offer for its stake in fibre optic network provider Metroweb, a F2i source said, after speculation telecoms operators could be interested in buying it.

"As of today no expressions of interest for Metroweb have arrived, the issue will not be discussed at the next board meeting at the end of November," the source said on Thursday.

A source close to the matter told Reuters in October Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano had been mandated to negotiate the acquisition of a majority stake in Metroweb. Telecom Italia has declined to comment on any possible interest.

Metroweb is 87 percent controlled by Metroweb Italia, which in turn is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent owned by a fund controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Fastweb, the Italian broadband unit of Swisscom, owns 10.6 percent of Metroweb.

