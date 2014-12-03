Vodafone says other carriers should be allowed to take Metroweb stake

MILAN Dec 3 The Italian arm of mobile phone
group Vodafone believes that so-called other licensed
operators (OLO) should be allowed to take a stake in Metroweb if
infrastructure fund F2i sells its controlling holding in the
Italian fiber optic network firm, Vodafone said in a letter to
Italy's competition watchdog AGCM.
Vodafone, which along with former Italian phone monopoly
Telecom Italia has expressed an interest in buying
Metroweb, also asked that all Metroweb shareholders be allowed
to appoint board members, saying this would be the only way to
ensure independence of the network.
In the Nov. 27 letter seen by Reuters, Vodafone said a sale
of Metroweb to Telecom Italia would damage competition.
Besides Vodafone, other OLOs in Italy are broadband operator
Fastweb, a unit of Swisscom, and mobile carrier Wind,
which is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom.
On Nov. 25, AGCM said Telecom Italia's planned acquisition
of Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Danilo Masoni;
editing by Agnieszka Flak)