Finland's Metsa sees room for pulp price hikes - exec

HELSINKI, Sept 27 Finland's Metsa Fibre sees a
chance of raising prices for its Nordic wood pulp this year and
says its 1.2 billion euro ($1.35 billion) new pulp plant will
supply growing market demand, particularly from China.
Nordic forest companies have cut back paper output for years
amid consumers' shift from print products to digital devices.
But the future looks brighter for pulp made of northern spruce
and pine as that is needed for tissue and packaging board -
products seen growing on the back of Chinese demand.
Metsa, a rival to Sweden's Sodra, Canada's Canfor Corp
and Mercer International, is set to become
the world's largest seller of softwood pulp when its new Finnish
plant with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes starts in late
2017.
The European market price for benchmark softwood pulp fell
about 14 percent last year, but it has stabilised this year at
around $810, according to FOEX pulp and paper indexes.
"The rest of the year will be rather flat, there might even
be some possibilities to get prices slightly higher towards the
end of the year," Metsa Fibre sales executive Ari Harmaala told
Reuters by phone.
"Next year will probably be quite stable as well, but it all
depends on the market and supply-demand balance."
He noted that some companies like Sodra are expected to ramp
up new capacity in the softwood grade next year.
Metsa expects global demand for softwood pulp to grow around
1 percent annually through the coming years on the back of
increased demand for tissue and packaging board in China.
"The timing of our new plant looks pretty good," Harmaala
said.
In hardwood pulp, made for instance from eucalyptus,
companies such as Fibria and Asian Paper & Pulp are
starting new plants in South America and Indonesia. The
benchmark price for the hardwood grade has fallen 15 percent
this year to $662. ($1 = 0.8893 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)