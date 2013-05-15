版本:
Metso says U.S. appeal court reverses favourable ruling

HELSINKI May 15 A U.S. appeal court has overturned an earlier verdict in a patent infringement case that found in favour of Finnish engineering firm Metso, the company said on Wednesday.

Metso had sued U.S.-based rival Terex Corp and other firms of infringing on its patents involving lateral folding conveyors.

It said it would seek a reversal of the appeals court's decision, and expects a final outcome in 2014.
