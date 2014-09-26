版本:
BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions AG enters agreement with Hologic, Inc.

Sept 26Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Said on Thursday it had entered into collaborative software development agreement with Hologic, Inc.

* Said agreement relates to development of software applications for certain of Hologic's mammography products

