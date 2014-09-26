BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions AG enters agreement with Hologic, Inc.

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 26Mevis Medical Solutions AG :
* Said on Thursday it had entered into collaborative software development agreement with Hologic, Inc.
* Said agreement relates to development of software applications for certain of Hologic's mammography products
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015