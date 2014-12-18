版本:
2014年 12月 18日

BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions welcomes takeover offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings

Dec 18MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* Said on Wednesday Executive Board and Supervisory Board would carefully review offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH and publish a statement within two weeks after publication of offer document

* Said that according to initial assessment Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome takeover offer in principal and consider Varian Medical Systems a reliable partner for further development of MeVis Medical Solutions AG

