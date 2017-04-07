Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
Inbursa, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said the bond had a 4.375 percent annual coupon, adding that the money would be used to strengthen the bank's funding structure. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.