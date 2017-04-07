Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln

MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.

Inbursa, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said the bond had a 4.375 percent annual coupon, adding that the money would be used to strengthen the bank's funding structure. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)