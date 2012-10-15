版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Mexican retailers same-store sales rise 8.8 pct in Sept-ANTAD

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's retail association on Monday said sales at stores that have been open for at least 12 months rose 8.8 percent in September from the same month last year. The association, known as ANTAD, groups supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

