2012年 5月 2日

Mexico's Mexichem says 1st-qtr profit jumps

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose 46 percent.

The company reported a quarterly profit of 1.814 billion pesos ($142 million), up from 1.245 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

