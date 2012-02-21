Mexico's Mexichem net falls

BRIEF-Duke Energy board appoints Ted Craver as board member
* Duke Energy board appoints Ted Craver as board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 146.8 million pesos ($10.5 million), down 84 percent from year-earlier results.
The global economic downturn, which hurt housing and infrastructure investment in several of the countries where it has operations, and foreign exchange losses were behind the weaker results.
* Duke Energy board appoints Ted Craver as board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwestern Energy announces operational update and 2016 financial results
* Says for three‐month period ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $45.9 million versus $54.3 million last year