版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 23:32 BJT

Mexico's Mexichem net falls

Feb 21 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 146.8 million pesos ($10.5 million), down 84 percent from year-earlier results.

The global economic downturn, which hurt housing and infrastructure investment in several of the countries where it has operations, and foreign exchange losses were behind the weaker results.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐