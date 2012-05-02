UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem says 1st-qtr profit jumps

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose 46 percent, helped by higher prices for all its chemical products.
The company reported a quarterly profit of 1.814 billion pesos ($142 million), up from 1.245 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Mexichem, which has been expanding aggressively outside of Mexico, said in March it expected first-quarter revenue to rise.
The company on Wednesday confirmed that sales climbed 11 percent, in line with its March forecast, to 13.5 billion pesos from 12.2 billion pesos a year earlier.
Mexichem shares were up 0.4 percent at 48.63 pesos in local trading.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.