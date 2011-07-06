Mexico's Mexichem sees 2nd qtr revs up 36 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexican chemical firm Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX), a producer of plastic pipes, said its second-quarter revenues likely rose 36 percent from the year earlier.

Mexichem said its total sales were around 12.2 billion pesos ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, according to a preliminary earnings statement on Wednesday.

The company said acquisitions contributed to the pick up in revenue.

($1 = 11.7067 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Derek Caney)