Mexico's Mexichem sees revenues doubling in four years

SAN LUIS POTOSI Aug 3 Mexican chemical company Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) said on Wednesday it expects to more than double its revenues in the next four years as it seeks acquisitions.

Mexichem, which produces plastic pipes as well as chemicals and petrochemicals, hopes to end this year with total sales of $3.332 billion, Chief Executive Rafael Davalos said at a corporate event.

The company hopes to reach $6.938 billion in total revenues in 2015, he added.

Mexichem expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will be $1.616 billion in 2015, he said.

"We're looking to invest in each of our businesses ... in all three units we're seeking acquisitions all over the world," he said.

Mexichem is looking at markets where it already has a presence, including the United States, South America and Europe, and in coming weeks executives will also visit India, he said.

Mexichem shares were down 2.57 percent at 47.80 pesos in afternoon trading on the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce, editing by Dave Zimmerman)